Nuno thrilled by ‘fantastic’ Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

The club's £32million record signing scored to clinch a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday, putting him on 11 goals for the season already.

But Nuno was keen not to just focus on his finishing prowess, praising the 28-year-old's immense work-rate too.

"We know Raul. Since last season, his game goes beyond the goals that he scores," said the Wolves chief.

"But he has already scored 11 goals this season. For him, it's a personal challenge – he wants to improve, knowing that if he is improving, he will score more.

"But he goes beyond the moment of scoring. He works very hard, and he's a fantastic human being. We are delighted to have him."

Jimenez managed 17 in all competitions last campaign as he impressed enough on loan from Benfica for Wolves to spend big money and make the deal permanent.

And he will fancy his chances of surpassing that tally – being only six off at the beginning of November.

Looking to get back amongst the goals is Diogo Jota, who caused a lot of problems at the Emirates without being able to come up with the final touch.

The Portuguese recently returned to action on the back of a toe injury, and Nuno thinks he is gradually getting back to his best.

"Diogo, we know that he was out for a while," he said on Jota, who came up with 10 goals in all competitions last campaign, and is in four for this term.

"He has recovered from his foot (injury), and he's getting back there.

"He finished the game very well. For a long time, he didn't make more than 75 minutes, so it's about managing that and improving his game time."

He added: "At the same time, we hope to improve his quality, and all these aspects – the final touch. The talent is there."

Meanwhile, Matt Doherty is thought to be fine after limping off in the draw at the Emirates, with him going off being more of a precautionary measure.

Defender Ryan Bennett should be in contention for Thursday's Europa League game against Slovan Bratislava too after missing the trip to North London with a groin problem.