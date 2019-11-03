Arsenal 1 Wolves 1: Rosie Swarbrick's player ratings

Rui Patricio 7

Compared to Leno he was a virtual bystander. But when called upon he made a number of decent saves to help ensure the visitors earned a deserved reward. He kept Wolves organised at the back and showed his leadership qualities.

Leander Dendoncker 6

Could have done better for Arsenal’s goal. Showed indecision a number of times in the first half as he adapted to his new position.

A much-improved second-half display, though, and a vital block at the end – looked more composed and confident.

Conor Coady 7

Perhaps he could have done more to stop Lacezette spinning in the build-up to the goal, but he did stop the forward from shooting.

A solid performance otherwise, and helped Dendoncker settle into his new position.

Stepping up a gear in the absence of Boly.

Romain Saiss 7

Like Coady, he was solid at the back on the left-hand side of Wolves’ back three. Dealt with everything thrown his way and a calm, cool and collected head at the back, although he picked up a booking.Growing in stature as the season goes on.

Matt Doherty 7

One moment of indecision in the first half when Wolves failed to clear for an Aubameyang chance, otherwise he was pretty solid. Needs to improve in the final third, he should have taken a great chance to equalise just before half-time end.

Ruben Neves 8

One of his best performances of the season. He’s played a deeper role in recent weeks, but he was pushing forward at the Emirates on Saturday and added something different to Wolves’ attacking play-book. Made his mark on the game.

Joao Moutinho 8

Great instinct and game intelligence for the goal to be in a position to receive the throw-in from Jonny, then to hook the ball over for Jimenez to nod home. Made his mark on the game and along with Neves stopped Ozil making an impact.

Jonny 8

The man-of-the-match for me. Always an outlet on the wing, defensively solid and showed great nous to find Moutinho from the throw-in that lead to the goal. Adapted to a late switch from left wing-back to the right with ease too.

Adama Traore 7

He might not have stolen the show, but he was a constant thorn in Arsenal’s side on that right-flank. Provided a number of crosses and passes for other players that were just not converted. Not his fault Wolves did not take their chances.

Raul Jimenez 8

After seeing a number of his headed chances in recent weeks missing the mark his decision to nod the ball down reaped dividends.

A constant threat and deserved his goal.

His positioning is first class and his work rate phenomenal.

Diogo Jota 7

A threat throughout and arguably created one of the moments of the game with his late, mazy run as the clocked ticked towards 90 minutes. But he needs to start converting his chances, guilty of wasting too many on this occasion.

Subs: Vinagre 7 (for Doherty, 71), Neto (for Jota, 90). Not used: Gibbs-White, Kilman, Perry, Cutrone, Ruddy (gk).