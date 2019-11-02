Wolves boss Nuno has no cup regrets as he wants to 'build identity'

Nuno handed four players first-team debuts in the 2-1 defeat on Wednesday and fielding so many youngsters for the last 16 tie has drawn criticism from some supporters.

But he said: “We unfortunately went out of a competition, but ever since we arrived three seasons ago, we’ve always had the same approach.

“We try to dedicate this space of competition for the young players, the youth players and the players who have less minutes.”

Nuno is determined to create future Wolves stars – and insists playing them in such games provides the best chance of doing that.

“What better atmosphere than Villa? A big atmosphere, 40,000 people, a big game,” he said.

“This is what we want, to give young players opportunities, knowing we have to be patient and careful with the analysis.

“This way, they will be ready, because this is the reality.”

Nuno added: “This is the philosophy. We are trying to build and create an identity.

“We count on them, knowing that it will be step by step. It takes time and patience, but we believe in them.”