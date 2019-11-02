Nuno still striving for more after Wolves' draw at Arsenal

Raul Jimenez cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener at the Emirates as it finished 1-1, with the unbeaten run in the Premier League for Nuno's side extended to six games.

Wolves, though, had enough chances to win it – 25 shots, eight on target – and Nuno said: "We had a lot of shots on goal.

"I'm happy because we had so many, but really, really unhappy because I think we should be more clinical when we have so many chances.

"We have to improve on that for the next step – and the next step is Thursday (at home against Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League).

"We are not disappointed, we are conscious of the work we've done.

"But we allowed too much time to Arsenal in the first half, and then it becomes mission impossible.

"There is always space to improve. Perfection doesn't exist. But we keep chasing it."

Wolves began brightly but were made to pay for a momentary switch-off as Aubameyang slotted home from close range.

The visitors kept plugging away though and levelled in the 76th minute, with Jimenez heading in.

Matt Doherty limped off for Wolves in the second half – but he is thought to be OK and went off as a precaution more than anything else.

"I expected a tough match and it was a very difficult match," said Nuno.

"We started very well. The first 15 minutes were really good – possession, clear chances.

"I think we should have punished them more, and then after, Arsenal controlled the game in the first half.

"They managed possession of the ball, created problems – and they scored.

"Then, everything becomes harder, but I think we reacted well in the second half.

"We reacted better to losing the ball and finished the game on the front foot – clearly the better team in the final moments.

"I felt we could harm and really punish Arsenal because the spaces were there."