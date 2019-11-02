Nuno: Max Kilman is incredible and Wolves will not abandon Jesus Vallejo

Ryan Bennett will miss the game at Arsenal with a groin problem while Willy Boly is out for months after fracturing his left fibula.

Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss are the leading candidates to partner Conor Coady at the back at the Emirates Stadium, but Kilman and Vallejo are chomping at the bit.

And Nuno said of 22-year-old Kilman, who has made his mark at Wolves after playing for England’s futsal team: “He’s done well. We cannot forget the trajectory of Max through his youth.

“It was only last season that he was fully integrated in the first-team squad and he’s doing well.

“We have totally changed his habits and routines and it’s fantastic now, the response he’s giving.

“It’s incredible how he’s growing and giving everything he has – I cannot tell you how much he’s changed, even his physique, it’s truly incredible.

"He’s a true example of someone who arrived late, but you can still achieve.”

Jesus Vallejo (AMA)

Vallejo has put in some shaky displays since coming in on loan from Real Madrid, but Nuno trusts he will come good.

“You can see it. But I will never ever abandon a player. We keep on trying to find the best way to get the best out of him,” said Nuno.

Wolves, though, are still thought to be keen on landing a defender in January, and Nuno added: “We’re in permanent dialogue with staff, we meet, we discuss, and we try to find (the right players) for when the right moment comes, which is January 1.”