Wolves boss Nuno inspires all of us, says Terry Taylor

Nuno’s decision to go with youth as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Villa on Wednesday divided opinion among supporters.

But he is steadfast in his desire to ‘produce players for our future’, and Taylor – one of four who made their first senior appearances – is so thankful for the manager’s faith in young players.

“It’s massive, the way he has helped me and others, giving us opportunities,” said the 18-year-old midfielder.

“He’s a great coach and, hopefully, we can repay him in the future by carrying on working hard.

"The feeling when you come onto the pitch is amazing. I just want more of that.”

Dion Sanderson, Chem Campbell and Flavio Cristovao were the others to make their first-team bows at Villa Park.

Taylor Perry, who had played against Reading in the previous round, was handed his first senior start too as Wolves lost 2-1.

Terry Taylor replaces Bruno Jordao (AMA)

“It’s encouraging. If you work hard and are doing well in the under-23s, there are opportunities there for you,” said Taylor, who came off the bench in the second half.

“It’s only a good thing for us to see that there is a pathway. And if we’re working hard and doing well enough, we can, hopefully, keep knocking on the door.”

And Nuno, while set to go back with the big names for tomorrow’s trip to Arsenal, will continue to hand opportunities to stars of the youth set-up.

“It was a big game and you have to give everything you’ve got,” said Nuno.

“It’s a building process. Since the beginning, we’ve always tried to give competition to the young boys.”