Arsenal v Wolves: Big boys back in bid to break Gunners hoodoo

Tomorrow’s trip to the Emirates Stadium – despite the fact Wolves have never won there (the last away win over the Gunners coming at Highbury in 1979) – is no longer a free hit, writes Joe Edwards.

Nuno put out a very youthful side on Wednesday – and the end result was being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Villa, losing 2-1.

It was, no doubt, a calculated move from the Portuguese chief.

He was able to give youngsters a chance – and show, not for the first time, there is a pathway into the senior set-up.

At the same time, Nuno gave his first-choice stars the night off.

So, you would hope that Wolves’ trend of starting slowly (they would be 18th in the Premier League based on first halves alone, with only seven points and two goals) is bucked as the big names return to the fold.

They certainly began sharply against Unai Emery’s men last campaign, taking the lead through Ivan Cavaleiro before Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelled late on.

And fans, by and large, would not mind another point, even though this is not a free hit.

Wolves are, at least, expected to give the Gunners a good run for their money.

But a defeat by a couple of goals, although the record at Arsenal is not great, would draw criticism on the back of what happened on Wednesday. This is the last of four away games in nine days.

Ruben Neves, though, after being one of the many senior players not to take part against Villa, said: “It is not a problem.

“We are in a very good spot. Everyone wants to play and everyone wants to help.

“It is how it is, it is football. If we want to go to the top you have to get used to it and play Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“We are used to it. We played two years ago in the Championship like this.”

The starting XI is likely to be made up of the same set of players which started at Newcastle last Sunday.

But after a sluggish first 45 at St James’ Park and an obvious improvement upon switching to 3-4-3, Nuno could well go with that formation from the off instead of a 3-5-2.

On the injury front, Willy Boly has now been ruled out for ‘a number of months’ after undergoing surgery on his fractured fibula. Morgan Gibbs-White, though, could be involved for Wolves despite missing the Magpies draw with a back problem.

“Since Bratislava, he has something in his back which didn’t allow him to join us (at Newcastle or Villa),” said Nuno.

“Let’s see if Saturday comes (at the right time for him).”

Patrick Cutrone got back among the goals at Villa Park, of course, and then missed a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 2-2, firing the ball straight at Jed Steer.

He is likely going to have to make do with a place on the bench in North London, but Nuno was happy with the fighting spirit he saw from the Italian against Dean Smith’s side.

“It’s important players like him, strikers, score – but the game goes beyond that,” he said on the former AC Milan man signed a deal which could rise to £20m.

“He worked hard, tried, and that is what we want. We want to have options for our future, solutions.”

Hosts Arsenal go into the game fifth in the table with 16 points from 10 games – scoring 15 and conceding 14.

Wolves are 12th with 12 points from 10 games – scoring 13, conceding 13

More than 3,000 of the gold and black faithful are going to the game – and they want to see a strong showing.

Wolves likely XI: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Jota