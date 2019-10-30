Wolves skipper Conor Coady cannot wait for 'huge' Aston Villa clash

Wolves head to Villa – in the last 16 of the cup (7.45pm) – for the first time since losing 4-1 there two seasons ago.

Coady played in the humbling loss in the Championship on March 10, 2018, and he is likely to don the armband again as Nuno Espirito Santo puts out a fairly youthful side.

And Coady said: “Everybody’s saying how much we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s a huge game – no matter what the competition is.

“When Wolves go to Villa or Villa come to Wolves, it’s a massive game.

“We can’t wait for it, we really can’t. We played them in the Championship a couple of years ago there and they got the better of us, so we need to make sure we’re on our game as they’re a really good side. We’ll be ready for it.”

Wolves go into the clash after beating Reading on penalties in the last round while Villa have won at Crewe and Brighton.

Nuno’s side also enter the encounter on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The boss is understood to be keen to switch things around, though, due to the large number of games they have already played because of being in the Europa League.

Dion Sanderson, who went to China as Wolves won the Premier League Asia Trophy in the summer, could make his competitive first-team debut while Taylor Perry is expected to make his first senior start.

“It would mean a lot but, you know, I have to wait for my chance and I’ve got to be patient,” said Sanderson.

“Mentally, I’ve got to be ready as well, so anything possible can happen, so I have to be ready.

“In terms of my progress, I think I’ve been coming on really nicely to be fair.

“I’ve kept myself hungry in terms of being around the first team. I want to be on the bench and I want to be playing, so I’ve definitely kept my feet on the ground, been humble and trained hard.”