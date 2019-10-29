Ruben Neves says Wolves class Carabao Cup with the same importance as the Europa League and Premier League

Neves, 22, started Wolves’ third round Carabao Cup tie with Championship

side Reading – a clash which ended in a penalty shoot-out victory for the hosts.

And as they aim to make it stretch their unbeaten run to nine games, Neves says every competition is important.

He said: “We are just going game by game. It does not matter the competition, we go to win.

“It does not matter if we are playing in the Europa League or Premier League, Carabao, we always want to win and do our best – that is the way."

And the midfielder was pleased to see Wolves’ fighting spirit on show at St James’ Park as they made it five unbeaten in the Premier League.

Jonny’s 72nd-minute strike cancelled out Jamaal Lascelles’ 36th-minute opener to secure a point that moved Wolves to 12th in the table.

They have 12 points from their opening 10 games with a trip to Arsenal up next.

And Neves says the players are determined to keep that run going.

He said: “We had to react. Unfortunately we conceded a goal in the first half, after we reacted we had a very good second half.

“We always want to win but if you can’t win, you need to try not to lose,

“I think it was a great effort for the team to go to St James’ Park, control the game and leave with another result.”

Sean Longstaff was sent off for a late, two-footed challenge on the midfielder in the 83rd minute.

Neves was fine after the game after shaking off the horror tackle.

And he says there was no disputing the decision.

He said: “It was a bad tackle – everyone saw it. That is football. It was a red card .”

Wolves had 57 per cent of the possession and Neves believes Nuno Espirito Santo’s side controlled the game.

And after 13 chances but just one goal he feels Wolves were unfortunate not to come away with all three points.

He said: “It was a difficult game. We knew that Newcastle had a good team but I felt we controlled the game.

“We did not concede too many chances. I think we had lots of time on the ball and created some chances to score.

“We did not unfortunately (take those chances). But I think we put in a good performance away from home.”

“A point is a point.”