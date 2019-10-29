Conor Coady shaken by Willy Boly ankle break

Initial tests showed that Boly, 28, fractured his fibula after slipping in training at Compton Park on Saturday.

The injury was described by Coady as ‘horrible’ but Wolves are still waiting to discover how long Boly will need in the treatment room.

Boly underwent an MRI scan on Monday and will see a specialist today to see if he will require surgery.

The club’s head of medical Phil Hayward revealed on Saturday that if surgery was advised the Frenchman would go under the knife this week.

And as they wait to hear what course of action will be required Wolves cannot yet set a time-line on his return.

But despite not yet knowing how long his team-mate will be in the treatment room Coady backed Boly to bounce back.

He said: “It is horrible.It was so innocuous, he just slipped in training and it is something where, when it happens, it shakes you.

“We will miss him, but we have got a squad who will fill in, come in and do just as good a job.

“But he is a big miss, he is big Willy. He will be a huge miss because he is a great character to have in the changing room.

“He is such a professional player that he will get himself back as quick as possible and do things right to make sure he is back fitter and stronger.”

Boly missed the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday with right wing-back Matt Doherty and midfielder Leander Dendoncker deputising.

And Coady says a number of the first team crop can feature in the back three of Wolves’ current two favoured 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formations as he praised the duo for stepping in,

He said: “You saw on Sunday, Doc started who can play there.

“Doc is a great professional, a great character, he learns all about the game, he has played that system for many years now. It is not just his role he knows, he knows quite a lot of roles throughout the team. He did fantastically well and we knew that was going to happen.

“The change was made at half-time by the boss and Leander came in and did exactly the same. We have some great players that can fit in.

“Everyone knows their jobs inside out. We’ve played this formation now for a long, long time.

“You have to adapt to that (injuries) as professional footballers.That is what we are.We have some fantastic players in this team that can come in and do jobs, we have very versatile players that can fill different positions.We’ll move forward.”