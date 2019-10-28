Wolves fans' verdict v Newcastle: A good comeback or more frustration?

Richard Hobbs

Reaction to the result

After being in Slovakia on Thursday night and losing Willy Boly to injury 24 hours before kick off, the odds weren’t really in Wolves’ favour.

The starting line up looked full of attacking intent, with many expecting Wolves to start with in a expansive 3-4-3.

It was disappointing to see Wolves start with five across the middle with Doherty at right centre-half, as that felt like more players were having to play in their secondary roles.

In the opening half, Wolves lacked the space to open up what is a poor Newcastle team in Newcastle and 1-0 to the hosts was probably a fair reflection of the game.

The tactical tweak with the same players made Wolves look like a new team. Dendoncker didn’t look at all out of place in defence and it brought out the best in Doherty, Traore and Neves.

Advertising

The goal was inevitable and if any team looked likely to win, it was Wolves.

Something to improve

The most frustrating thing about the last two league games is that Wolves were against objectively poorer sides and despite winning both fixtures last season, have had to settle for two points across both games this year.

It’s great that Wolves have extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to eight games, but Wolves would have been better off win one game and losing the other in terms of points.

Advertising

John Lalley

Reaction to the result

Once again, excessive caution and an unwillingness to grasp the initiative in the first 45 minutes left us playing catch-up.

Wolves are a vastly superior outfit to Newcastle; why take so long to ram home the point?

It’s inexplicable and a game that we should have won comfortably ended disappointingly.

We didn’t help our cause by conceding a wholly avoidable opening goal due to our own carelessness when possession was casually surrendered in the danger area.

With the shackles taken from Adama Traore, we dominated the entire second period but squandered a host of glorious chances to win this game.

After our equaliser, an ordinary Newcastle were there for the taking.

The circumstances were a carbon copy of the opportunity presented against a similarly poor Southampton at Molineux last week. Once again we failed to capitalise.

Matt Doherty should have won the game at the death, but lacked the conviction he had displayed in this fixture last season. Having trailed at half-time, at least we left with something and we played some very attractive stuff after the interval which graphically mirrored our superiority.

Something to improve

Not to have completed the job was massively frustrating.

The latest European adventure didn’t seem to inhibit us in the slightest; we simply should have won here as we did at The Etihad after the last jaunt abroad.

On occasions in that grisly first half, the calming influence of Willy Boly was missed.

But injuries will befall every club and grievous blow though it is, we simply have to ignore it and soldier on.

Against better opposition the lack of height highlighted by Boly’s absence may leave us defensively compromised and the return to fitness of Ryan Bennett is now imperative.

Strange really; here I am spouting on that we didn’t dismantle an established club like Newcastle in their own back yard.

A sign of just how far we have come in such a short time.

Perhaps I ought to reflect on that occasionally!

Rob Cartwright

Reaction to the result

I came away feeling disappointed, though pleased that that the 50,000 steps up Mount Everest were easier going down than they were going up!

We struggle to keep momentum going for a whole game. Is this the impact of too many games, or just because a few players are not at top of their game? I don’t know.

This game was there for winning, but having got level, we did not really go for it, especially when having a one man advantage for the last 13 minutes.

We were on top for all but the last 15 minutes of the first half and dominated play in the second. Once more there was an overwhelming feeling of injustice as decisions went against us. First, the elbow on Jota went unpunished, even though he required extensive treatment early in the game. Even worse, a clear shirt pull on Doherty in the box, went to VAR who saw nothing wrong. An unbelievable decision and one that MOTD2 chose to edit out!

It’s time to put VAR in the bin.

It’s improved nothing, merely making the inconsistency worse.

That said, Doherty had a golden chance to seal victory in added time with a glancing header. Last season he scored. This time it went just wide.

Nevertheless, another great away day and fantastic support up in the gods at St James’s.

Man of the Match

The game changer was Traore, once again. He set us going in the second half, as Doherty was pushed further forward. They are getting a really good understanding down the right wing. I wish we had made more use of it with the game level.

Traore had a very quiet first half, so Doherty just beats him to my Man of the Match vote.

Saiss did well too, stepping into Boly's shoes.

A few had less impact. Neves and Dendoncker were quiet. I thought Jonny had a poor game but was in the right place for a counter-attacking goal.

Something to improve

We do not play on the font foot for a full 90 minutes. It’s usually the second half of games we come good. It would be interesting to know if this is a tactic with Nuno having to finely balance demands on his small squad?

Overall, I’m very happy with things. Remember, this was our 22nd game since July, if you include the Asia Trophy. Most Premier League teams have played half this number!

Onto Villa Park to give our (reserves) the support they deserve. UTW

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

Reaction to the result

Glass half full or half empty?

Full and you will be happy with another comeback and a point away from home to maintain the unbeaten run despite a midweek win in Eastern Europe and two defenders out through injury.

Empty and you would expect to beat a poor a side as I can recall for the Geordies and a quite reserved disenchanted crowd. The truth is probably a mixture of the two.

Man of the Match

Everyone had a decent game but Adama again frightened them to death.