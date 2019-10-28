The Joe Edwards debrief – Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

It is eight without defeat in all competitions too, which is undoubtedly a positive. However, a fair few think Nuno Espirito Santo’s side should have won this one.

Slow starts

They probably would have won had they played in the first period as they did in the second.

For the second game in a row, Wolves shifted from a 3-5-2 to 3-4-3 at half-time – and were much-improved for it.

However, they could not get the three points at St James’ Park after triumphing 2-1 at Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday.

The resilience Wolves are showing late in games is encouraging. The stamina of the squad is there for all to see.

But the lack of vigour we are seeing in first halves is a bit of a worry.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 (AMA)

In fact, if it was down to those alone, Wolves would be 18th in the league table, with seven points and two goals.

Conversely, just the second halves would have them in third, with 18 points and 11 goals.

It is a game of two halves, they say, and Wolves are a fine example of that at the moment.

Maybe the key to putting it together for a full 90 is going with 3-4-3 from the off.

Yes, it potentially leaves you outnumbered in midfield and, indeed, it is the formation Wolves were found out in this time last year.

But these past couple of games, and the stark contrast in performance levels from the first half to the second, suggest it could well be worthwhile.

Lethal combination

A case for making that move is the sublime link-up of Matt Doherty and Adama Traore which the system brings.

The pair, Traore especially, were immense in the second 45 on Tyneside.

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Very few full-backs have had the answer for Traore’s immense speed and strength this season – and Jetro Willems, it is safe to say, was left perplexed by the Spaniard.

But it was not merely a case of Traore taking a big touch, racing to the byline and sticking a cross in.

A deft reverse pass from him – another clear indicator of his development in the final third – released Doherty, whose cross was spilled by Martin Dubravka for Jonny Castro Otto to equalise.

If you want to find players who are on the same wavelength, perfectly in sync, then look no further than Doherty and Traore.

When one has gone on the attack, the other fills in defensively.

When one offers out wide, the other makes a run slightly more inside.

You will struggle to find a wing-back and wide forward pairing that has a better understanding than those two.

And 3-4-3 is the formation which allows them to work so well together. They are a joy to watch.

Neves no faker

The shift in set-up saw Leander Dendoncker drop out of midfield and into defence, leaving Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho with the load in midfield.

Like on Thursday, though, having one fewer in there did not hurt.

Neves and Moutinho played with more composure in the second half, and Neves was then on the receiving end of a red card challenge from Sean Longstaff.

The Newcastle man did get a touch on the ball before going through Neves, but there is no question he caught Neves high, with his studs. It was worthy of a dismissal.

Steve Bruce did not see it that way and accused Neves of play-acting, insisting that if you are in real pain, you would lay there motionless instead of rolling around.

He is sticking up for his player, and that is understandable.

Sean Longstaff is shown a red card after a tackle on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves

But if you are the victim of a reckless lunge, you are going to feel it.

Neves, as is the case with anybody else, is not immune to pain.

And there is no previous evidence to suggest Neves would fake being hurt.

Even Roy Keane, on punditry for Sky Sports, said it was a red.

“No, not really,” Keane said, when asked whether Longstaff could have any complaints.

“And you can always tell by a player’s reaction. The kid himself knows.

“If you see when the card comes out, there’s no real complaints.

“He’s slightly unlucky, but he’s not really in control.”

And if one of the most fierce midfielders of the Premier League era thinks it was the right decision, that is good enough for me.

Referee Kevin Friend was a bit hit and miss for both teams throughout the afternoon, but that was the correct call.

Wishing Willy well

Wolves kept up their unbeaten streak without him, of course, but the team is worse off without Willy Boly in it.

Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The Frenchman is both frightening for the opposition and a calming influence for his team-mates.

Due to have an MRI scan today and see a specialist tomorrow, we are all hoping it is not too serious.

Ankle fractures tend to lead to at least several weeks on the sidelines, so, either way, Wolves will have to do without him for a decent amount of games.

The silver lining is that Ryan Bennett is due to return to training imminently from his groin problem.

And even though Doherty and Dendoncker did well enough playing on the right side of the back three, it would be nice to have Bennett back in there sooner rather than later.

Up next

The Carabao Cup last-16 tie at Villa on Wednesday may come too soon for the no-nonsense stopper.

However, it is likely to offer an opportunity for some fringe players to impress as Nuno has not been afraid to ring the changes in this competition in the past – and likely will do again despite the rivalry.

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Pedro Neto, who it was nice to see return off the bench at St James’ Park following a heel injury, is one we could see from the off, as is Patrick Cutrone – and it would be lovely to see him score.

Ultimately, the League Cup is not the biggest of priorities for Wolves, with the Europa to think about as well and the FA Cup later on, but a win at Villa Park certainly would not go amiss ahead of travelling to Arsenal – back in the league on Saturday.