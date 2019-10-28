Newcastle United 1 Wolves 1 - player ratings

Rui Patricio - 7

One of the unsung heroes of this Wolves pack.

A fine save to thwart Almiron and played a big role in the improvement of the second half. Unlike his opposite number, no signs of flapping at crosses and a safe, steady pair of hands.

Matt Doherty - 6

Made his first Wolves start at centre-half and did a decent job in the first half.

Clearly is not his natural position and made his mark on the game when moved back over to the right flank in the second 45. Should have scored that glancing header at the death, though

Conor Coady - 7

Another captain’s performance by the Wolves centre-half.

You could hear him shouting and organising his team-mates all game. Helped Doherty and Dendoncker, but could he have done more to stop Lascelles for the goal? Perhaps, but Saiss also needed to do more.

Romain Saiss - 6

Like Coady, perhaps could have done more to stop Lacelles for the goal.

He should not be beaten at his near post and he was beaten for pace too many times by the likes of Almiron and company. A more composed second-half display, though.

Adama Traore - 8

The star of the show, again.

His attacking qualities were unable to shine through in the 3-5-2 formation, his move to the front three transformed Wolves’ performance.

A constant threat on that right-wing, unplayable at times.

Leander Dendoncker - 7

Credit must go to the midfielder for dropping back into central defence.

Wolves looked stronger defensively in the second 45 and he played a part in that. Showed he is a real team player, but needs to make more of a mark when in his natural role.

Ruben Neves - 6

Did not deserve the criticism meted out by Steve Bruce about the red card.

The Wolves midfielder was clearly in pain when Sean Longstaff flew into him with studs up. Solid, but Wolves want more from him from an attacking point of view.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Always busy in Wolves’ engine room but, like many, he improved when Wolves shifted up to a 3-4-3.

He’s had a few chances in recent matches and his shooting has been more wayward than Wolves fans have been accustomed to.

Jonny - 6

Took his goal with the confidence of a centre forward – surprising given his coolness in the box that it is only his second goal for Wolves.

Wolves’ left flank did not look strong in that first half, but he improved in the second half in that midfield wing role.

Raul Jimenez - 6

Defensively he can improve with clearances in his own penalty area.

Should have done better with opportunities at the other end.

Brought others into the game and must be praised for his unselfish play.

Diogo Jota - 6

He’s coming back from a foot injury and looked bright in the opening stages.

But he needs to stop trying to be too clever in his own half and clear the ball properly.

He should have done better with some of his chances, too.

Subs: Neto (for Jota, 70) 6, Vinagre (for Jonny, 84). Not used: Vallejo, Cutrone, Ruddy, Kilman, Ashley-Seal.