Wolves striker Raul Jimenez eyes Champions League

Jimenez’s 63rd-minute penalty sealed Wolves’ second-half fightback at Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night.

The result saw Wolves move up to second in the Group K table, a point behind leaders Sporting Braga. But as Wolves turn their attentions back to the Premier League, Jimenez sees no reason why Nuno Espirito Santo’s side cannot push for the top four,

He said: “We want to do something special. Why not think about the Champions League? It will be difficult but we only finished nine points behind the top six last season so why not think bigger?

“It’s not going to fall from the sky, we need to work for it. You have to have a big target. If we were just happy with 10th place, it doesn’t feel important. When you dream big, I think you can do it better.”

Jimenez revealed Nuno gave him a week off over the international break after Mexico boss Gerardo Martino had given his European players a rest from the international scene.

Before that break Jimenez, who lives in Tettenhall, was in the midst of a seven game goal drought but he has returned with a bang.

The 28-year-old levelled from the spot in the 1-1 draw with Southampton and converted another penalty at Slovan to make it 10 for the term.

And Jimenez, who only had 12 days off in the summer due to winning the Gold Cup with Mexico, says a mini-break with girlfriend Mexican actress Daniela Basso to the South of England, was needed.

Advertising

He told the Telegraph: “I’m always proud to represent my country but I really appreciated the rest. Here at Wolves the mister gave me a mini-holiday, and I think I needed it.

“In the summer most of my team-mates have a month and a half (off), I only had 12 days as I played in the Gold Cup.

“It has been very hard but I always want to be playing.

“The rest was positive for me, so I could be disconnected.

“I visited Stonehenge, Salisbury cathedral and Bath. It’s another part of England I didn’t know. I’ve been to Bristol - it is a lot like Birmingham. The houses and history are special. My girlfriend always comes with me, she likes to visit but it would be better if it didn’t rain!”