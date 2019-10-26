Wolves skipper Conor Coady’s loving endurance test

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are heading to St James’ Park after winning 2-1 at Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday night.

It is another test of Wolves’ resilience, and Coady is determined to make it eight games without defeat in all competitions.

“It will be a brilliant atmosphere. It’s a fantastic place to play football, it really is,” he said.

“It’s a really, really good football club. But we’ll be ready.

“We went to Slovakia to compete and win the game – and we did that.

“Now, we need to look forward, make sure we recover right as we always do, and are ready for Newcastle.

“We’re looking forward to it, we really are. After a good win on Thursday, we can look forward now.”

Wolves are unbeaten in four in the Premier League, with 2-0 victories over Watford and Manchester City being sandwiched by 1-1 draws with Crystal Palace and Southampton.

And when asked if they are in top gear, Coady added: “Football is about winning and we’re doing that at the minute, which is the most important thing. Hopefully, we can keep doing that.

“We want to keep improving. We’re trying our best every time we’re out there.

“It’s hard to tell you what gear we’re in, but we’re doing everything possible to win games.

“We’re a young team who want to improve every single day, and you improve when you’re winning, so, hopefully, we can keep doing that.”