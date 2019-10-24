Slovan Bratislava v Wolves: Matt Doherty keen to dish out punishment

Wolves will be playing in front of a full house at Tehelne pole tonight, even though Slovan had a Uefa behind-closed-doors sanction against them, writes Joe Edwards,

More than 21,000 – children under 14 with an adult accompanying every 10 – are going for free, as Uefa rules allow.

And when asked if that is a fair punishment, wing-back Doherty said: “I’m not entirely sure.

“If it’s behind-closed-doors, there is not meant to be anybody in the stadium.

“If it’s a full house, you’re not really getting punished fully.”

Slovan were fined for racist behaviour and handed another fine ‘for the blocking of stairways, throwing of objects, invasion of the field of play and insufficient organisation’ in a Europa League qualifying game against PAOK in August. Those two fines came to £82,000.

Racism has been widespread in the game as of late, and Doherty said of the governing bodies trying to stamp it out: “Obviously, I think they’re trying to deal with it all the time.

“Racism is happening way more than anyone would like, and more than anyone should have to deal with.

“You just have to leave it in their hands and trust what they’re doing.

“I haven’t experienced it first-hand – being on the pitch at the same time – and, hopefully, I never have to deal with that type of situation.”

When asked if he would walk off with his team-mates if it ever came to it, Doherty said: “If the players felt uncomfortable and they all agree on it, I’d have no problem with it.

“I’d hate to be in the position where you have to choose to stay on the pitch or go off.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t happen. I’d maybe be more along the lines of trying to beat them on the pitch and shut them up that way.”

Wolves go into the Group K encounter having picked up three points from their first two games, while Slovan have picked up four and top the group on goal difference – ahead of Braga. Besiktas are bottom.

“They’re top of the table, so they’re obviously going to pose a tough test, and it’s a game we’re taking very seriously,” said Doherty.

“But this is why we busted a gut last season to finish seventh.

“These are the kinds of challenges we want. We want to get out the group, and go as far as we can.

“This is the next game, obviously it’s important for us, and, hopefully, we can win.”

He added: “This is kind of the start for us in terms of our European adventure.

“We want to do the best we can, and if that means winning it and getting into the Champions League, then great. That is obviously very attractive to us.”