Raul Jimenez: ‘Strange’ Slovan crowd will not faze Wolves

The 28-year-old Mexican forward is set to lead the line when Wolves face the Group K leaders in the Europa League on Thursday night.

It will be a new experience for many of the Wolves crop as the game at the Tehelne pole will be packed out with youngsters.

The match is officially being played behind closed doors due to a UEFA sanction against the Slovakian side for racism.

But there will be more than 21,000 in the ground as children under 14 (with an adult accompanying every 10) are allowed to go free.

It will be a different atmosphere than Wolves encountered in their last European clash, the ear-splitting 1-0 win at Turkish side Besiktas.

That result leaves Wolves third in the group and one point off leaders Brastislava and the side that beat them in their opening game, second-placed Sporting Braga.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the fairness of the game being a sell-out Jimenez said: “They are kids. They are going to be there to enjoy the match.

“Maybe some of them have never been in the stadium so it is going to be strange because you never play a match with so many kids. We have to focus our mind on the pitch and it doesn’t matter what happens in the stands. It doesn’t matter who is in front of you, you have to face the game like a final.”

Back on home soil, Jimenez’s penalty helped Wolves to a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

That leaves Nuno’s side 11th in the table and they head to Slovakia unbeaten in their last four league games.

For Jimenez, 28, the side always knew they would turn around a start that saw them pick up just three points from their opening five games.

He said: “At the beginning we were not so good, but we never lost faith in the things that we have to do. We never felt that we were that kind of team. We knew that we are a good team and we can face the other teams and transmit to them that we can win games.

“We go to all the matches to win the game. We are a team that have to be respected, that we want to be up (at) the top of the league.”

VAR will not be used in Wolves’ Europa League clash on Thursday night and Jimenez believes improvements need to be made in the system.

The striker had two goals ruled out before he finally ended a seven-game goal drought and cancelled out Danny Ings’ effort in the 61st minute.

His first effort was chalked off for handball and his second ruled out due to Patrick Cutrone’s leg being in an offside position in the build-up.

And Jimenez is keen to see the on-field official reviewing their own decisions and consulting the pitch-side monitor.

However, he did stress that the right calls were made.

He said: “There are some plays (of action) that do not need VAR.

“When we miss a goal we don’t have another opportunity to say, ‘give me the ball again and I am going to score’.

“I think so (that the on-field official should be able to review their own decision) because the VAR says the referee has the last decision.

“Maybe (the referee) has to check what happened to see with his own eyes and then he can decide.

“What I know is the referee has the last decision so maybe he has to check the monitor.”

Wolves skipper Conor Coady admitted it was unclear why the goals had been ruled out at Molineux on Saturday.

The striker was booked after the first was overturned due to his handball but the reason for the second cancellation was not conveyed to him.

And Jimenez backed his skipper’s calls for better communication in the ground and to the players on the pitch regarding VAR incidents.

He said: “Maybe (the officials explain) just with the captain and then he can talk with us and say what happened.”