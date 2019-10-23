Nuno out to make Wolves fans proud of performance in Slovakia

That was the maximum number of tickets Wolves could sell with tomorrow's game technically being behind closed doors, although more than 21,000 under-14s from all over Slovakia with adults accompanying every 10 are set to go.

Nuno, who is disappointed over Uefa's rules, said: "It’s not quite understandable.

"If they allowed young children, why not allow our fans who wish to be here and support the team?

"It’s a decision we have to understand, but it’s a big disappointment.

"Hopefully, we can compete well and have a good performance for those that are here and those that are back home.”

Slovan Bratislava v Wolves: Joe Edwards and Luke Hatfield preview

Nuno will be without Ryan Bennett who limped off with a groin injury picked up in the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend.

Ruben Neves also limped off in that game but has travelled, as have youngsters Chem Campbell and Taylor Perry.

Forward Campbell is only 16 and is yet to play for the first team while midfielder Perry made his senior bow against Reading in the Carabao Cup recently.

“We want to provide them with an environment of high competition,” added Nuno.

“This is hopefully what their futures are. It could also be Terry Taylor, Luke (Cundle) – a lot of them.

“We try to build like it’s only one team. It’s good for them to be here, and if we need them, they are ready.”

Romain Saiss, who has recently been dealing with a hamstring problem, is in Slovakia, but Pedro Neto (heel) is not.