Matt Doherty feels Wolves fans’ Europa League pain

Wolves were only allowed to sell 200 tickets for Thursday’s Europa League game in Slovakia due to a Uefa sanction against Slovan for racism.

However, there will be more than 21,000 in the ground – children under 14 (with an adult accompanying every 10) are allowed to go for free – despite the match at Tehelne pole officially being played behind closed doors.

And wing-back Doherty, who has been at Wolves for nine years, said: “I mean, it’s part of the whole journey. We got there together, didn’t we?

“The season we had last season, the fans were there with us. For the majority of them not to be able to travel is obviously disappointing for us – and for them.

“The consolation is that it’s on TV, so they might get to see it somehow. But it is disappointing.”

The Wolves fans who are making the trip swiftly snapped up tickets for £55 each – the price set by the home club.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side go there looking to make it two wins on the spin in Group K – having beaten Besiktas after losing the group opener against Braga.

Slovan, meanwhile, have beaten Besiktas and drawn with Braga.

“We’re still excited to play in it. We go there wanting to win,” said Doherty.

And when asked what the overall goal is in the competition, the Irishman added: “To go as far as we can.

“We need to get out of the group stage first and foremost, and that’s not going to be easy with the teams that are in our group.

“But whoever we play, we want to beat them, and go as far as we can.”