'We're talking about those three letters again!' Wolves fans on Southampton draw - WATCH

Substitute Matt Doherty was brought down by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with VAR supporting referee Peter Bankes' decision to award a penalty.

Jimenez made no mistake as he cancelled out Danny Ings' 53rd minute opener.

'We're talking about those three letters again!' Wolves fans on Southampton draw

But it could have been a hat-trick for the Wolves forward had VAR not rightly ruled out two of his goals.