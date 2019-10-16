Wolves' Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio fall to Euro 2020 qualifying loss

Patricio and Moutinho started the 2-1 qualifying defeat in Kiev that saw Ukraine extend their lead at the top of Group B to eight points, and an unassailable 19-point tally.

The hosts took control from the off as Patricio conceded in just the third minute. Roman Yaremchuk hammered the ball into an empty net from close range after the Wolves shot-stopper could only bat away Serhiy Kryvtsov’s header.

Andriy Yarmolenko increased that lead in the 27th minute.

Moutinho was withdrawn for tactical reasons in the 56th minute before Ronaldo fired home his 700th international goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves was an unused substitute and attacker Diogo Jota missed the trip due to his foot injury.

Defender Romain Saiss sat out of Morroco’s friendlies due to a hamstring tweak, while Mexico boss Gerardo Martino handed Raul Jimenez and all of his European-based players a rest.

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker missed Belgium’s 2-0 win over Kazakhstan due to illness, while striker Patrick Cutrone featured as Italy’s under-21 side beat Armenia 1-0.