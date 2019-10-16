Wolves' Conor Coady is a natural leader – Dave Edwards

Coady, going from a midfielder to a defender, has almost been ever-present since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge of the club a couple of years ago.

The 26-year-old saw an incredible run of 78 straight full games brought to an end as Wolves got past Reading in the Carabao Cup last month.

But Coady has played every match since, helping to keep clean sheets from the last three, and Edwards said: “Conor has always been a leader. He’s so vocal – such a big talker.

“He’s like that every single day in the dressing room, and such a happy guy as well, always having a smile on his face.

“That raises the energy in training and around the place, even when you’ve lost a game.

“Conor was the natural choice for Nuno, and he has revelled in the centre of defence.

“It was a natural option. He can see the pitch from there and organise.

“He has been a leader since he was a teenager, captaining England at youth level. I just hope he gets a chance at senior level with England now.”

Edwards valiantly served Wolves for nine years, scoring 44 goals in 307 games.

A lot has changed since his departure in 2017, but Coady – and a couple of others – are still starring.

“It’s great to see Conor doing so well. When someone like that, a proper family man, is doing so well, you wish for nothing but more for them,” added Edwards.

“He has helped Nuno in terms of the other players that have been brought in, helping them adapt to English football.

“It’s great, and good the club have kept some of the lads – (Matt) Doherty doing so well, Romain (Saiss) playing. It’s great.”