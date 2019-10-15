Wolves boss Nuno: Patrick Cutrone is a unique talent

The goals have not been flowing in gold and black for the former AC Milan striker, but he has won over the fans with some relentless displays up top.

A tap-in during last month’s 5-2 home loss to Chelsea is his only goal for Wolves so far.

Nuno, though, when asked if the 21-year-old brings something different to the table, said: “Yes.

"His characteristics, he’s a fighter, and we appreciate it.

"He’s been working very well for the team.

“He’s a player that brings a lot of energy when he goes on the pitch.

“You have to take advantage of it while expecting him to improve – keep growing as a player.”

Cutrone joined Wolves in the summer from Milan for an initial £16million, with the deal potentially rising to £20m in add-ons.

Advertising

He is currently on international duty with Italy Under-21s, and the centre forward is one of seven players away with their countries – Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho (all Portugal), Matt Doherty (Ireland), Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) and Ruben Vinagre (Portugal U21) the others.

Skipper Conor Coady, though, is one of those who have not had international call-ups and is glad he has been be able to spend more time with the family.

He insists it has not been a case of just resting, though, and says Wolves are focused on building on a fantastic few results – wins over Watford, Besiktas and Manchester City – against Southampton at Molineux on Saturday.

“It is enjoyable because you get to spend some time with the kids and the family,” said Coady.

“At the same time, we look to improve in training.

“We have seen there are areas that we can improve, and there is a lot of improvement to come.”