Taylor Perry wants Wolves fans to remember his name

The 18-year-old, from Kingswinford, made his senior bow as Wolves got past Reading in the Carabao Cup last month.

And that has just made the central midfielder, who also caught the eye in the Premier League Asia Trophy success in pre-season, hungry for more under Nuno Espirito Santo.

“As a young player, it was a great feeling to make my debut, but it’s just the first of many, hopefully,” said Perry.

“It makes me hungry for much more. Hopefully, I can make many more appearances for the club and prove myself here now, and, hopefully, become a big name here.

“From the 23s to the first team, it’s a massive step-up.

“As a young player, it’s a great feeling and, as I said, hopefully, the first of many.

“I’ve got the taste of it, and that’s where I want to be, with the first team.”

Perry is currently predominantly with the under-23s, and has impressed for them too this term, chipping in with a couple goals.

He has scored twice in six PL2 Division One appearances.

As Perry, who has been at the club for 11 years, aims to make the leap from the under-23s to Nuno’s side, he is taking inspiration from fellow midfielder, Stafford-born Morgan Gibbs-White.

The pair have played together in various Wolves age groups over the years, and Perry added: “I’ve been training with him for years now.

“He’s been here since when I was young as well.

“It’s great to see young players are coming through. Me and Morgan, local lads coming through, it’s great.”