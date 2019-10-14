Jody Craddock: Wolves defender Willy Boly has got everything

The Frenchman has shone in the recent victories for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, scoring the last-gasp winner at Besiktas and then helping to keep a clean sheet at Manchester City.

Centre-half Boly has long been hailed by Wolves fans and the wider footballing world now seems to be taking note of his talents.

Craddock, an ex-stopper, is a big fan and said: “I like him. I really rate him.

“He’s good in the air, calm on the floor. He’s tough to get past. I think that’s everything you want in a defender – and he’s got it. He’s a really good player.”

Arsenal have been linked with Boly, who Wolves signed for £10m from Porto in the summer of 2018 after he impressed on loan en route to the Championship title.

Many supporters believe he could play at Champions League level.

Craddock does not doubt Boly’s credentials – but wants him to stay.

“We definitely want him to stay at Wolves as he’s been doing so well, but he probably could walk into another team higher up the table,” he said.

Advertising

“Hopefully, he doesn’t. But when you’ve got these players and they’re playing well, there’s always going to be players sniffing around them.

"Then, it’s down to Wolves to do the job and keep hold of him if we want to step up to the table ourselves.”

Craddock, who spent 10 years at Wolves and made 237 appearances, also praised the defence as a whole, adding: “Keeping a clean sheet against Man City, not many do that.

"It speaks volumes. The lads are doing a good job there.”