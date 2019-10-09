Wolves man Matt Doherty happy to make switch for his country

The 27-year-old – who has starred at right-wing-back for Wolves over the past couple of years – is the leading candidate to replace the suspended Enda Stevens against Georgia on Saturday.

He is naturally right-sided, but Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman plays on that side.

Doherty has a fair amount of experience at left-back for Wolves, though, and said: "I'm totally comfortable playing in that position.

"I played two seasons there for Wolves – one and a half seasons, maybe, it was – so it would be nothing new to me.

"If that is the case, then yes, I'll enjoy it and grab the opportunity with both hands."

Ireland, who Doherty has represented seven times, also face Switzerland on Tuesday.

"It is different (playing at left-back). I know some people might think it's just right-back, left-back, just go over the other side, but positionally and things like that, there are differences," said Doherty.

"But I'm not concerned by that. I know that I'll be able to adapt to it and if that's the case, then it shouldn't really be a problem and I should be able to play just almost as well as I can on the other side."