Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone gets Italy Under-21 call-up

The former AC Milan attacker is due to be involved in two European Championship qualifiers.

The first is against Ireland in Dublin (8.05pm) tomorrow, and then he is set to return to Yerevan – the city he made his Wolves bow, against FC Pyunik in Europa League qualification – to take on Armenia on Monday (5.30pm).

Cutrone, who recently opened his Wolves account in defeat to Chelsea, already has 15 Italy U21 caps and has played once for the senior side.

He is one of seven Wolves players away on international duty, with Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho (all Portugal), Matt Doherty (Ireland), Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) and Ruben Vinagre (Portugal U21) the others.

Doherty, who is preparing for Georgia on Saturday and Switzerland on Tuesday in Euro qualifiers, said: "It is an honour to go away with your country.

"They are games that will go a long way towards qualification which is very important for us."