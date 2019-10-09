No return date set for Wolves' Saiss

The midfielder-turned-defender was substituted just 13 minutes into the 2-0 victory over the reigning Premier League champions.

Saiss has been withdrawn from international duty with Morocco and, though the injury is not thought to be serious, Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward yesterday admitted it was not yet clear how much time the 29-year-old may miss.

Portugal Under-21 international Pedro Neto will also remain at Compton Park during the international break as he receives treatment on a bruised heel.

Fellow forward Diogo Jota is responding well to treatment on the foot injury which has kept him out since last month’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Morgan Gibbs-White is also being assessed by the club’s medical staff, having withdrawn from the England under-21 squad with a back injury.

Conor Coady has called on Wolves to maintain their united front after claiming collective spirit was key to kick-starting the season.

The skipper has been left to reflect on a brilliant week which saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s men win three on the spin, including famous victories over Besiktas and Premier League champions Manchester City.

It followed a difficult start to the campaign which saw Wolves fail to win any of their first six league matches.

Coady, a key figure in the club’s resurgence under Nuno, said: “The best thing about this club is the fact we are all one. I think about that all the time.

“When we move forward we always do it as one. You saw it at Besiktas on Thursday night, the effort everyone put in, supporters to come and support us, players on the pitch that night.

“To go and do it again on Sunday, you see how much it means to them. I cannot thank the fans enough, they have been fantastic. We need them (the fans) to keep on going like ourselves because we all need to keep pushing in the right direction.”