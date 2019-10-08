Mark Kennedy is sticking to ‘the Wolves way’ with youngsters

The former Molineux favourite has temporarily replaced Rob Edwards, following the latter’s departure last week to take up a coaching role with the FA.

Kennedy, who managed the team for the first time in last night’s 2-1 Premier League Cup win at Derby County, where Benny Ashley-Seal scored twice, is aiming to continue the progress which saw Wolves win promotion to Premier League Two Division One last season.

“The approach to it is very easy actually,” he said. “Continuing the great work that Rob has done will be hard, but I’m really looking forward to that.

“When I say the approach is very easy, the reason I say that is because all we want to do, whether that’s myself or whoever the coach of the team is during the rest of the season, is continue the ‘Wolves way’ of doing things.

“There is already a fantastic structure and environment set in place throughout the club. All we’re trying to do as coaches is continue that.”

Wolves are currently hunting a permanent replacement to Edwards, who left the under-23s role after 15 months at the helm.

Kennedy had already been helping coach the team before stepping up to caretaker charge.

He continued: “The principles of what we’re trying to get across, of how we do it, are very similar and the same thing, there’s just a different coach, a different voice and a face behind that.

“Rob is not me, I’m not Scott Sellars, we’re all different people but we’re all trying to get the same messages across.

“It’s our job to make sure that when they go up to the first-team players are prepared as well as they can be and that they have a good understanding of what’s coming.”