Match-winner Adama Traore hails Wolves belief after stunning Manchester City win

Traore struck twice late at the Etihad Stadium as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men inflicted a shock 2-0 defeat on the reigning Premier League champions.

They were the 23-year-old’s first goals in 45 appearances but he was quick to heap praise on his team-mates.

“It is not only me. The whole team created those goals,” he said.

“I am so happy. We worked so hard over the 90 minutes. I think all the team worked hard and the important thing is we believe.

“This team does not give up, it does not matter which minute it is we keep pushing and believing. I am so happy for the team, the manager, who has been working hard.

“I know the tough position we have been because of results. I believe if you keep pushing and keep believing, you get your rewards. I have been playing in different positions and I keep growing.

“I think Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world. To beat them in their house is amazing. We have been working so hard since the start of the season and we have to keep believing.”

Proud boss Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, challenged his side to maintain the standards they set in yesterday's superb victory.

Wolves produced one of the best performances of Nuno's reign with a perfectly executed away day success, which lifted them up to 11th in the Premier League standings.

Nuno's men now head into the international break after extending their unbeaten run to five games ­— keeping a clean sheet in the last three - and he wants them to hit the ground running when Southampton visit Molineux a week on Saturday.

"I'm very, very proud. It was a good performance," said Nuno, who switched back to a 3-5-2 formation with Raul Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone up front and Adama Traore and Ruben Vinagre in the wing-back roles.

"More than the performance, it was the work that the players did. They run and run.

"Now we have a challenge in front of us because we have to sustain this level of performance. This is the hardest part in football, when you perform well you have to go again.

"We have to prepare ourselves again but I am proud because of the way they prepare themselves to compete."

Wolves followed their gameplan superbly at City and refused to wilt after seeing Raul Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone squander clear-cut first-half chances.

"You try to have a gameplan," he said. "The circumstances of the game dictate what you have to do.

"We had to make decisions during the game. We always try to find solutions to help the team.

"We have had 17 games already this season and we always compete under our gameplan. Some days we perform better than others.

"What makes more more proud is having a fantastic group of players that want to grow. I'm happy and I'm satisfied because this is how we work. We have to congratulate the players, they were fantastic. The boys worked hard until the end. The fans enjoyed it."

The only downside for Wolves was an injury to Romain Saiss that forced him off in the first half.