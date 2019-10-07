Conor Coady: A massive day for the whole club

Adama Traore bagged two late goals as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side became the first visiting team to win at the Etihad in the top flight 2019.

Victory came at the end of a brilliant week for Wolves, which began with them earning a first league win of the season over Watford, before Thursday night’s superb Europa League success at Besiktas.

Coady hailed match-winner Traore but said the triumph was one for the whole team.

He said: “I think everyone needs to take credit, the whole team, the whole squad and the whole club.

“A lot of people have said we started poorly but this week has been amazing.

“We are always confident. We know how tough the Premier League and people forget we have had a lot of games.

“It really has been tough. We always had confidence in ourselves. Listening to the manager and ourselves we have come through it in the end and we deserved it today.

“This is a day for Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is a massive day for the whole club.”

Traore, who had only scored one previous goal for Wolves, netted twice in the final 10 minutes.

Coady said: “We know what he brings to this club. He is an outstanding footballer. His pace and his power, everything about him. He is a brilliant lad as well.

“It’s amazing. We came here with belief. We really did. We have had two good results and a fantastic one on Thursday night.

“This just tops the lot I think with how good Manchester City are and how well they move it. “We were organised and in shape. I thought we deserved the win, we really did.

“That is how we set up. We need to do it more. We have not done enough at the start of the season. I thought we were fantastic.”