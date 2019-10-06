'Traore frightened Manchester City to death!' Wolves fans jubilant following stunning win - WATCH

Adama Traore scored twice in the final 10 minutes as brilliant Wolves inflicted a first home defeat of 2019 on Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Spaniard kept his cool to slide home a finish after collecting Raul Jimenez’s pass following a counter-attack to open the scoring at the Etihad.

And he then repeated the trick deep in stoppage time to secure a famous win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

'Traore frightened Manchester City to death!' Wolves fans jubilant following stunning win

Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone had missed golden chances for Wolves in the first-half, before David Silva hit the bar in the second half for the hosts.