Menu

Advertising

'Traore frightened Manchester City to death!' Wolves fans jubilant following stunning win - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans were absolutely buzzing following the stunning 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Wolves fans

Adama Traore scored twice in the final 10 minutes as brilliant Wolves inflicted a first home defeat of 2019 on Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Spaniard kept his cool to slide home a finish after collecting Raul Jimenez’s pass following a counter-attack to open the scoring at the Etihad.

And he then repeated the trick deep in stoppage time to secure a famous win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

'Traore frightened Manchester City to death!' Wolves fans jubilant following stunning win

Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone had missed golden chances for Wolves in the first-half, before David Silva hit the bar in the second half for the hosts.

Wolves Football Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News