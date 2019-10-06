Manchester City 0 Wolves 2: Matt Maher and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Adama Traore scored twice in the final 10 minutes as brilliant Wolves inflicted a first home defeat of 2019 on Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Spaniard kept his cool to slide home a finish after collecting Raul Jimenez’s pass following a counter-attack to open the scoring at the Etihad.

And he then repeated the trick deep in stoppage time to secure a famous win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Manchester City 0 Wolves 2 - Matt Maher and Nathan Judah analysis

Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone had missed golden chances for Wolves in the first-half, before David Silva hit the bar in the second half for the hosts.