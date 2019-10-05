Wolves wait on Diogo Jota ahead of Manchester City clash

The forward has missed Wolves’ last two games with a foot injury as they beat Watford 2-0 in the Premier League and Besiktas 1-0 in the Europa League.

Jota did not travel to Turkey but has been working back in Wolverhampton with Nuno coy on whether he could feature against title holders City.

Nuno said: “He is working back in Wolverhampton. He is not totally stopped but we have to wait and see how he is.”

And Nuno explained Wolves’ recovery plans as they jetted home from Turkey on Friday and prepared for the quick turnaround to league action.

He said: “We travelled on Friday. The players that started the game will not do anything. They will be recovering, actively recovering with the fitness coach and all of those things. Saturday; we will try to prepare for the game on Sunday.”

Nuno has kept the same back six for Wolves’ back-to-back victories with keeper Rui Patricio, back three Willy Boly, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss and wing-backs Jonny Castro Otto and Matt Doherty all remaining for Watford and the Turkish trip.

But Nuno says it is not about selection. He said: “It is not about that. The way we defend is not individually. The team defends as a unit and tries to attack as a unit.”

Meanwhile, City have injury problems of their own with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of the clash with a groin injury. “He is not fit,” said boss Pep Guardiola.

“After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem.”

Also, Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been included in the England Under-21 squad for the upcoming matches against Slovenia and Austria.