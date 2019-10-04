Conor Coady: We want to go as far as possible in Europa League

Wolves are now one point behind joint leaders Slovan Bratislava going into their double header.

But they head to Slovakia on October 24 with three points under their belt in their Europa League group as Willy Boly’s last-gasp winner saw them bounce back from an opening 1-0 defeat to second-placed Sporting Braga and sink Besiktas in Istanbul.

For Coady, the rise from the Championship to this stage in just two years has been incredible. But the 26-year-old skipper is now aiming high.

He said: “I was saying to (sporting director) Kevin Thelwell in the changing room; the distance that this club has come in the last few years is amazing.

“To beat Besiktas 1-0 in the Europa League (a team) who are usually in the Champions League is what dreams are made of.

“But we need to use this as a springboard to set us forward because we do not just want to be a number in this competition, we want to try and go as far as possible.”

But honest skipper Coady believes improvements can still be made.

He said: “I think it is always important coming to a place like this that you do stay organised and solid, now we have done that I think it gives us a base for big Willy to keep his cool in the box and put the ball in the back of the net!

“It was a good night but a lot of improvement to do.

“We can play better. We did not keep the ball as well as we should have or create as much as we could have. The feeling at the end to win a game like that was brilliant.”

The home fans whistled every time the Wolves players gained possession and Coady said the conditions were tough but they must build on this.

He said: “It was loud. I remember when I first got the ball and the whistles came out and trying to talk and nobody could hear me!

“That is when you know there is a problem, when nobody can hear you.

“It is a fantastic place to play football. We have enjoyed it but we look forward now.”