Nuno: Wolves players must focus as Diogo Jota ruled out

Jota missed the 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday due to a foot injury and did not make the plane for the Europa League clash in Istanbul as the club manage his injury.

Nuno confirmed he was not with the squad but remained coy on the extent of the attacker's injury.

When asked whether the striker might make Manchester City on Sunday, he replied "let's wait and see."

Wolves' plane was delayed by an hour with his side departing the runway just before 10pm rather than the expected 8:30pm arrival on Wednesday night.

It is customary to train at the opposition's base ahead of European fixtures but Nuno's side opted to train at Compton Park instead.

And Nuno explained that if they had decided to train in Turkey it would have impacted on his players' routines - hence why he made the decision to keep the method they used for the clash at Armenian side FC Pyunik.

He said :"Basically because of the jet lag that we have and the difference in hours that we have.

"If we trained here we would have had to have left at 6am in the morning.

Advertising

"That would cause disruption in the rest of the players so we considered it the best option, like we did in Pyunik.

"There are some things that you control.

We took the decision based on if we had to go and train here.

Everything in your day would have been different.

Advertising

Now we arrive at 8pm (English time) that is not out of normal and we are OK.

Over 1,000 Wolves fans are expected to make the trip to Turkey tonight.

And Nuno is delighted with the numbers but says his players must be focused on executing the game plan, not the anticipated hostile atmosphere at Vodafone Park.

He said: "Like always since the beginning, all the games we have always had our fans there.

"If it is 1,000, fantastic, 400 very good, 4,000 like we had fantastic.

"But they help you, but until one moment, the rest the fans of the opposite team, your fans can push you but they cannot make you run or do you your tasks.

"That is why I tell you, playing in whatever atmosphere cannot interfere with your performance.

"The players must be focused on what he has to do, I must be focused on what I have to do, the team must be ready to execute the game plan and focus.

"We have to focus on the pitch.

"It is good to play in a loud, crowded atmosphere."

And Nuno is not reading in to Besiktas' position in the bottom three of the Turkish top tier just how his side can pick up their first three points of the group stages.

He said: "We analyse, see all the things that we can see where Besiktas are strong and not so strong and the coaching is the same, trying to take advantage of where we can do well, advantage of their weaknesses but in a very respectful way knowing they have a sqaud full of good players."