Nuno demands more from Wolves players following victory

Willy Boly’s 93rd-minute effort steered Wolves to their first three points of the Europa League group stages in Istanbul.

But after watching his side fail to create many chances, Nuno was left wanting more from his men.

He said: “In the end we were happy.

“I think the boys worked very hard through the game, they were competitive until the end and we got this moment from Boly that gave us a good victory in a tough stadium.

“Besiktas are a good team, they push us but we were organised.

“We win, but (the) performance needs to be better.

“The how, the how we do and grow all these things, how the players did, why some of them not perform well we must find out why. This is my obsession.”

He added: “We need more moments, we must be more accurate.

“We worked hard and we were organised.

“We did not concede many chances to Besiktas but we need to create and we did not finish the actions. We need to do more.”

But Nuno was pleased with the impact of his substitutes.

Adama Traore replaced Pedro Neto at the break with Leander Dendoncker later coming on for Morgan Gibbs-White as Wolves shifted to a 3-5-2 formation.

Dendoncker and Traore had moved to the bench for Gibbs-White and Ruben Neves.

And Nuno was also happy with Patrick Cutrone’s impact as he replaced Raul Jimenez for the final 10 minutes.

He said: “Not only Patrick, Adama came in the game, Dendoncker came in the game and when you make substitutions you try to find solutions because we were not good.

“We tried to put energy from the bench. The boys that came in helped the team and this is the final decision that you take.

“When you make a substitution the final objection is to change the dynamic of the game.”

And Nuno says he was informed that Romain Saiss’ earlier effort that was chalked off for offside should have stood.

He said: “I have been told that the (Saiss) goal is valid.

“But we have to accept that.

“Fortunately we scored another one that made us win the game.”