Besiktas 0 Wolves 1 – Europa League report

The visitors could have left Istanbul crying injustice had Boly not popped up in the third minute of injury time.

His goal came minutes after Romain Saiss saw his effort ruled out for offside – though the Wolves defender looked to be level with two Besiktas men as he powered the ball home at the back stick.

But Wolves kept fighting and Boly diverted the ball home with almost the last kick of the game.

Boss Nuno made two changes from the side that beat Watford 2-0 on Saturday in what would prove to be a famous away-day.

Ruben Neves and Morgan Gibbs-White returned to the starting line-up as Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore moved to the bench.

The changes could have seen Nuno switch from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2, but the Wolves chief opted to stick with three up front as he set up to play on the counter in Istanbul.

That tactical decision saw Gibbs-White take Traore’s spot on the right of the front three with Neves replacing Dendoncker in central midfield.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric with the home fans whistling on mass every time a Wolves player touched the ball.

Skipper Conor Coady spoke of wanting to frustrate the home faithful and it was clear from the start that Wolves were prepared to spray the ball across the back and wait for the gaps to appear.

Besiktas’ 20-year-old forward Guven Yalcin tried his luck from distance but saw the ball flash past Rui Patricio’s right post.

The hosts had to make an early change after striker Yalcin picked up a knock from an aerial dual with Saiss.

He made way for Umut Nayir with Wolves creating their first chance of the game seconds later.

Patient play nearly paid off as Pedro Neto was released on the left wing.

He sprinted towards Loris Karius but his angled effort was held by the error-prone Liverpool loan keeper.

But though Wolves had just found their creative touch, the chances would soon start to flow for the hosts.

Nayir was straight in the action for Besiktas as his first-time effort flew way off target after Wolves failed to clear in the box.

And the visitors looked vulnerable on the wings as the half progressed with Jeremain Lens whipping the ball in from the right to Caner Erkin at the top of the box. But he too blazed the ball way off target.

Besiktas hit the post as a corner routine was deflected towards the woodwork by a black and gold shirt before Dorukhan Tokoz smashed the rebound over the bar.

Nuno made a change at the break as he sent on Adama Traore for Neto.

Neto had been the most lively of the front three but Wolves had missed the pace of Traore, who had been building up a relationship with Matt Doherty on that right flank in recent weeks.

Though it would be the hosts who again looked sharper in attack as Erkin fizzed the ball into the welcoming arms of Patricio.

Besiktas had been leaking goals domestically and in their 4-2 opening group defeat to Slovan Bratislava. And Wolves threatened when Joao Moutinho’s set-piece from the right wing fell perfectly for Raul Jimenez in the box but he could only nod the ball over the bar.

It was a golden chance for the Wolves man but, after that wasted opportunity, Nuno’s men clearly shifted tactically and upped their attacks.

Traore had an impact off the bench as his pace gave Wolves a clear outlet to counter on the right. And he would move into a position just off Jimenez as Nuno sent Leander Dendoncker on for Gibbs-White and switched to 3-5-2.

Wolves should have taken the lead in the 63rd minute when Boly was picked out by another sublime Moutinho set-piece but the giant Wolves defender could only nod the ball off target after rising above the pack. As Wolves upped the ante it created gaps for the hosts and Besiktas should have scored from their own set-piece.

Ljajic whipped the ball in from the right and Domagoj Vida managed to pounce at the back stick but could only divert the ball wide.

Nuno sent Patrick Cutrone on for Jimenez and he was straight in the action as he skimmed the ball just past the right post after finding space on the edge of the box.

Saiss fired home after Karius had tipped away Dendoncker’s effort from a Moutinho corner – but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Besiktas nearly raced through on goal in the closing stages but Coady was on hand to rescue his team and stop the counter.

It would prove pivotal and showed Wolves’ never-say-die attitude as they went up the other end of the pitch with Boly sweeping home an injury-time winner.

In the end the plaudits should go to Nuno, his decision to set up on the counter with patient play raised eyebrows in the first half with Besikta seemingly there for the taking.

But the move worked out, his substitutions paid dividends and the tactical shift to unleash Traore on a tired Besiktas defence in the end aided Wolves’ quest for European glory.

A clean sheet too, just reward for a Wolves side that had to be patient for a second victory in the space of days.

But the key it seems to this second victory in the space of days is also down to consistency in that back line.

Coady, Boly and Saiss gave Wolves the platform and, though Besiktas had chances, the Wolves trio defended resolutely.

Besiktas: Karius, Douglas, Vida, Uysal, Rebocho, Tokoz (Ozyakup, 79), Elneny, Ljajic, Lens, Yalcin (Nayir, 27), Erkin. Subs not used: Yuvakuran, Roco, Hutchinson, Gonul, Erkin.

Wolves: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Gibbs-White (Dendoncker, 62), Jimenez (Cutrone, 79), Neto. Subs not used: Ruddy, Vallejo, Bennett, Vinagre.

Referee: Harald Lechner (Aut)