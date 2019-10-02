Roger Johnson opens up on troubled Wolves spell

Johnson is the latest guest on the club’s Old Gold Club podcast and spoke to hosts Chris Iwelumo and Mikey Burrows about his four-year spell at the club.

Centre-half Johnson, 36, is currently out of contract having been released by National League side Bromley.

And in the podcast he lifts the lid on numerous incidents during his time at the club, addressing the captaincy issue, back-to-back relegations, denying turning up drunk to training, being part of Kenny Jackett’s bomb squad, his eventual relief at his 2015 exit and those controversial Soccer AM comments.

When Johnson joined Wolves in the summer of 2011 he would go on to replace Karl Henry as captain.

He told Burrows and Iwelumo he did not ask for the captaincy after his transfer from Birmingham and says, in hindsight, he would not have taken the role.

Though he does not believe the captaincy issue split the dressing room and still believes it was the players, not Mick McCarthy, to blame for their subsequent relegation at the end of the 2011-12 season. He said: “I hold my hands up. I have not been in the right with everything I have done at Wolves.

“I should not probably have taken the captaincy.

“My performance levels were not good enough, but I do not want to make this whole thing to be ‘poor Roger’.

“I was signed to help the club and I think, in that period, I did not do that.”

Johnson says he told McCarthy to take him out of the side as he felt his performances were not good enough at the start of that 2011-12 campaign.

But Johnson remained in the side until McCarthy departed and his assistant Terry Connor took over later that month.

Johnson would only make two further appearances under Connor and was reportedly sent home and fined after allegedly turning up to training drunk, the day after a 5-0 defeat to Fulham in March.

But Johnson wanted to set the record straight on that story. He admitted he had a few beers with friends that Sunday night, but says he did not report drunk the next day.

He said: “This story does bug me, massively. I was disappointed with how Wolves dealt with it to be honest.

“Because I felt I’m kind of getting scapegoated for what has gone on at the club and I felt it was a bit unfair because, yes, I was not playing under Terry.

“For one reason or another, we did not see eye to eye.

“He took me straight out of the team, took the captaincy off me.

That was hard to swallow but you have got to get on with it.

I was not playing, I met a few friends on the Sunday after we had lost.

“I was fully aware I had training on the Monday.

“I went out, had a few beers.

“Turned up to training on Monday, was not late and trained.

Turned up to training Tuesday, trained, was not late.

“Terry pulls me in on Wednesday and says ‘you turned up to training drunk on M’.

“I said ‘did I? Was I late? Did I train?’ So that was my answer back. He said ‘oh the press have got it now and are going to run the story’.

“I said ‘what do you mean they are going to run the story? Was I drunk on Monday, then?’

“I will be totally honest, yes I had a few beers on the Sunday because I was disappointed I was not playing, that we were still losing. I had a couple of beers with a couple of friends.

“I still turned up to work, I still trained.”But I think how it came across in the press and how Wolves allowed them to write that when everyone knew the facts.

“Once that is out.

“It is tough.

“Then with coming out of the team, where we were in the league at the time, being captain it did not help me.

“I went out and had a meal and a few beers.

“I was not out nightclubbing.

“I just had a bit of grub with a few pals.

“I am not going to name them.

“But I still did what was expected.

“I went to work, I was not late, three days later I’m getting told I turned up drunk!”

Though Johnson understands why it did not go down well with the fans.

He said: “I totally understand (why it grated with a lot of fans).

“I’m there, I have come in as captain, we are not playing well, I’m not playing well, their beloved club was bottom of the league at that time.

“Then you have a player, earning X amount of money who turns up drunk.

“Now we are having a conversation, so I’m making you understand what the scenario was.

“Reading that in 30 lines of a newspaper cutting it is hard to understand.

“Oh he’s turned up drunk, oh he got sent home, he got fined - none of that happened.

“I hold my hands up.

“I should not have done it.

“But don’t forget I am out of the team at that point and I am disappointed.

“Do I want to sit in my house and think about it?

“I thought I just need to clear my head, go out with a couple of mates had a few beers and a meal.

“I think it massively got blown out of proportion which is disappointing but I hold my hands up massively.

“I just wanted to get that across.

“I think a lot of people believe the story in the paper.

“The smaller things that go with it like I got sent home, I didn’t! I trained!

“If anyone says I didn’t train they are lying.”

Johnson also explains the incident with keeper Hennessey in the Bolton game later that month saying it was a row over the defender wanting the keeper to collect rather than punch.

And he also spoke about being told he was not in Kenny Jackett’s plans at the start of the the 2013-14 League One promotion season, and explained he took a 25 per cent pay cut to join Sheffield Wednesday and then West Ham on loan.

The defender would then return to Wolves and trained with the development squad like he had when Jackett arrived.

But Johnson would end up in controversy again as he went on television programme Soccer AM in the summer of 2014 and said: “I’m employed by the club so I’d probably give up a fair amount of money if I just walked out.

“They the fans can point the finger, but I did not ask to come in at 2pm, I did not ask not to play, I want to play football.”

Johnson would finally leave Wolves after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract in January 2015.

And Johnson addressed those comments.

He said: “If I could take the comments back, I would. Sort of how I came across in saying it.”

He added: “For me to go on-loan when I was still heavily contracted with Wolves.

“When I went to Sheffield Wednesday, the only way I could go is if I took a 25 per cent pay cut.

“Wolves would pay 25 per cent, Sheffield Wednesday would pay the other 50 and I would have to lose the other 25.

“If I’m that much focused on money then I would have said I will stay here and get it all.

“But I sacrificed that to go and play.

“I didn’t want to come in at 2pm.

“I love football, I set out to play football and I still want to play football.

“When those opportunities came it was a no brainer.

The conversations I had that were filtered down from (chariman) Steve (Morgan) were if he wants to stay I will pay him every penny.

“It is his career, if he wants to rot here that is fine.

“That is the sort of thing I was dealing with.

“But I’d already made that decision in my head that I’d take the 25 per cent pay cut to go and play.

“When it came to January I’d done well at Sheffield Wednesday and then did the same at West Ham - no brainer.”

And Johnson admitted his relief at finally departing the club.

He said: “I signed here to try and better the club and play the best I possibly could.

“It did not work out and I never had that before.

“It was a tough situation to deal with.

“The years went on.

“It dragged and dragged and dragged and a lot of things got heightened.

“When I finally left it was relieving.”

Roger Johnson’s episode of the Old Gold Club will be broadcast on Wolves’ Facebook and YouTube channels from 6pm tonight, while the full podcast will be available on all the regular channels straight afterwards.