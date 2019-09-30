Adama Traore: Win was Wolves' just reward

Matt Doherty’s 18th-minute effort and Daryl Janmaat’s 62nd-minute own goal helped Wolves to a 2-0 win over Watford at Molineux.

And Traore said the emotion at the final whistle was not one of relief, but satisfaction.

He said: “It’s a big win and I’m so happy.

“Everyone worked so hard on the pitch. I’m happy to have the win and the three points.

“The work and the effort has been there, but football is like this.

“You have to work hard and keep fighting until you have the win.

“We fought and everything came together. I’m happy, but we have to keep it going.”

Traore started on the right of the front three and is continuing to build up a relationship on that right flank with Doherty.

Advertising

And he stressed that hard work was key to the victory.

“We definitely wanted to win and knew we had to win but we know how hard we have been working and how hard we have to work to have the result,” said Traore. “Most of the time we work so hard, but the result was not coming.

“Everyone must know we were working so hard. The result came, but we have to keep on improving.

“Every player is important to the team.

Advertising

“Everyone in the team has been working so hard.

“If you keep pushing one day the result will come.

“That’s how it is. We’ve shown hard work and the result came.”