Jesus Vallejo: Victory will kick-start season

Wolves are without a win in their opening six Premier League games and central defender Vallejo admitted that run needs to improve.

He returned to the starting line-up for the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Championship side Reading.

With Romain Saiss serving his one-match ban for a red card at Selhurst Park, captain Conor Coady rested for the first time in 78 games and Willy Boly also given the night off, Vallejo returned to the starting XI.

Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman took the other roles in Nuno’s defence as he made 10 changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

Coady and Boly should walk back into the side, with Vallejo, Saiss, Bennett and Kilman all competing for that final spot in the defensive three.

And Vallejo stressed the importance of the squad as he aims to build on that confidence-boosting Reading victory.

He said: “We have to get more points in the Premier League – that is true. But if we win on Saturday, we start like a new system.”

Vallejo, 22, joined from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer but has made just the one Premier League appearance, that 5-2 thrashing to Chelsea.

But as he bids for more league action he sees that 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Reading as a platform to build on.

He said: “It was a very important win for the team. I think it is very important for the whole team because we have had a lot of tough games, we are in a lot of competitions and we saw on Wednesday that we are pack, we are a team and we are in the next round.”

And Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased to see his side pick up their first win of the season against domestic competition and first victory since they beat Torino in the Europa League in August.

He said: “It was good (to get that winning feeling).

“Our fans were behind the team and we expect the same on Saturday because we have a new challenge and everyone will need to be strong ahead of a tough, tough game against Watford.”

Wolves boss Nuno made 10 changes on Wednesday night and switched back to a 3-5-2.

Nuno is expected to revert back to the 3-4-3 he deployed for the 1-1 last-gasp draw at Crystal Palace.

And Nuno says everyone, aside from injured youngsters Bruno Jordao and Meritan Shabani, who featured in the midweek clash is in contention to keep the shirt.

Though the Wolves boss is expected to ring the changes.

He said: “They all push every day in the training session.

“Everybody (is in contention).

Wolves are yet to pick up a clean sheet in the league this season.

And Nuno says the important thing is to build as they look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

He said: “There are good things in the (Reading) game, bad things in the (Reading) game.

“Our job is to build and to make these players better.

“Young players make them better and it is a good challenge.”

Wolves now turn their attentions to piling the misery on a Watford side that thwarted their bid of ending a near 60-year wait for a FA Cup final last term.

Goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez had given Wolves a 2-0 cushion in their April semi-final clash.

But Gerard Deulofeu’s 79th minute effort and Troy Deeney’s injury time penalty sent the game to extra-time at Molineux.

Deulofeu’s 105st minute effort thwarted Wolves’ hopes of reaching the FA Cup final for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 1960.

But Nuno’s men would get their revenge by beating Watford 2-1 in the league at the end of that month.

Jimenez and Diogo Jota’s efforts sandwiched Andre Gray’s effort as Wolves cruised in to Europe.

This time the two sides meet in a bottom of the table clash.

Wolves like Watford are yet to win a league game this term but Nuno’s side have four draws as opposed to the Hornets’ two.

Watford head to Molineux still reeling from an 8-0 thrashing by title holders Manchester City.

But like Wolves, they picked up a midweek Carabao Cup win over Championship opposition.

Watford dispatched Swansea 2-1 in normal time on Tuesday but Nuno’s side needed penalties to secure that date with Villa in the fourth round.