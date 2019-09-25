Wolves v Reading preview: Morgan Gibbs-White can use cup to progress

The Stafford-born midfielder has made 18 starts for Wolves since making his first team debut under Paul Lambert in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Stoke City in January 2017.

But this term the youngster has started to rack up the minutes as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side embark on a European campaign.

Gibbs-White has made three starts in the Europa League for Nuno’s men and got the nod for the Premier League draw with Burnley.

If Gibbs-White makes the starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Reading, it will be his fifth start of the season and his 61st appearance in all competitions for Wolves.

And under-23 boss Edwards spoke of his pride as he says Gibbs-White has the quality to build on his nine league starts – but stressed the need for continued hard work.

He said: “It is great. It is brilliant. He’s a shining light and a beacon for the academy at the moment.

“It gives all the lads hope. If you are good enough they will trust you and put you in so we are really pleased for him but he just has to keep working really, really hard.

“I know he will want to play in every single game but it is difficult.

“You’ve got to be better than Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker and it is really difficult.

“But he has the right mentality and keeps working hard, he has bags of quality, he will get there it will just take time.”

Last season three of Edwards’ under-23 side got a chance in the League Cup under Nuno.

Benny Ashley-Seal, Elliot Watt and Pedro Goncalves all made their first-team debuts in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last year.

This time around, Bruno Jordao,Meritan Shabani, Dion Sanderson and Taylor Perry could make their senior Wolves bows.

And Edwards has urged them to take the chance – if it indeed comes.

He said: “You have to get the chance first of all and then you have to take it.

“If a young player becomes a professional, the opportunity might come through injuries or manufacture it yourself by performing really well, whether that is by training with the first team or maybe in a cup game. Whenever the chance comes along you have to try to grab it with both hands.

“It is getting harder and harder for young players to break through because the rewards and consequences for not winning are even greater than they ever have been.

“There is more pressure on winning every game so the young players have got to be trusted when they do get the opportunity.

“It is going to be difficult for them but we are confident there are players in the system that are good enough to get there.”

Wolves likely XI (3-5-2): Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Vallejo; Traore, Neves, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Vinagre; Neto, Cutrone. Subs: Patricio, Sanderson, Kilman, Otto, Perry, Shabani, Jota.