Wolves man Adama Traore is after a cup victory

Wolves are expected to field a number of fringe players in the third-round tie, but Traore insists nobody in gold and black is taking it lightly.

After Diogo Jota’s late strike sealed a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend, they want to come out convincing victors and take the momentum into the clash with Watford on Saturday.

“If it’s Reading or whoever, we want to win all the time,” said Traore.

“We got a point at Palace, but for me and for everyone, we want to win.

“Any game, whatever the team is, we go out to work – and to win.

“We always have a positive mind, that is the truth. We started early this season, but that is no excuse.

“We have to win the next game, and this is what we fight for, what we work to do.”

With Wolves’ Europa League involvement this campaign and the extra games that come with it, progressing in the Carabao Cup is not a high priority.

But they really could do with tasting victory as they are yet to do so in the Premier League this term – six games in – and are currently on a four-game winless run in all competitions.

“Life and football are made of up and downs. To sustain is very difficult,” said Nuno.

“You have to realise what you do when you are down to go back up again, and these boys and players are working very hard.

“Let’s see. Cycles always come. But what we want to do is always compete.”

Romain Saiss – sent off for two bookings at Palace – is suspended for this one, but Nuno added: “We have a squad. We saw on Sunday it is all about managing and finding solutions.”