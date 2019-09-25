Wolves 1 Reading 1 (4-2 penalties) – Carabao Cup Report and pictures

Nuno Espirito Santo's side prevailed 4-2 on spot-kicks after drawing 1-1 with the Royals, setting up a mouth-watering trip to Villa.

Bruno Jordao's long-range effort in the 28th minute proved too hot to handle for visiting keeper Joao Virginia.

Jordao, though, was stretchered off later in the half, and in the second period, substitute Meritan Shabani suffered the same fate.

And Shabani's injury meant Wolves were down to 10 men for nine minutes of added-on time, in which Lucas Boye levelled for the visitors.

Wolves, though, were emphatic from 12 yards, putting all of their attempts away.

Analysis

Well, it certainly was not plain sailing for Wolves. Things started well enough and a debut goal for Jordao delighted the Molineux crowd.

But he was stretchered off later on, and so was Shabani, turning elation into deep concern over the pair.

Reading, to their credit, capitalised. The latter's injury meant there was a lengthy period of stoppage-time – and Boye took it to penalties.

And then Nuno's charges showed their character.

The pleasing points of the evening were the performances of Wolves' young contingent. Maximilian Kilman, on the left side of defence, looked assured throughout.

Jordao, meanwhile, was ever so energetic in the middle of the park before having to make way.

The search for a win, though, it has to be said, technically continues. Let's just hope this triumph on penalties acts as enough of a boost to go and beat Watford on Saturday.

Match report

Wolves made wholesale changes from the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the league last weekend, with Matt Doherty the only one to remain in the starting line-up.

Jordao made his senior bow in gold and black after arriving from Lazio in the summer with Pedro Neto, who was up front.

The surprise omission was that of skipper Conor Coady, among the substitutes after playing 78 consecutive full games for Wolves – a whopping 7,020 minutes.

Kilman was at the back, while fellow youngsters Dion Sanderson, Taylor Perry, Luke Cundle and Shabani were on the bench.

Reading also made 10 changes to their team, putting faith in youth. And it was the visitors who had the first chance of the night.

A ball over the top had Jesus Vallejo in all sorts of bother. Boye latched onto it and turned the Spaniard inside-out before trying to find the near corner, forcing a sharp save from John Ruddy.

Then, at the other end, Patrick Cutrone had a go from a similar angle, with Virginia keeping out the Italian's left-footed strike.

Morgan Gibbs-White was constantly dropping in the pocket between the Royals' midfield and defence in an attempt to get on the ball.

Neto adopted a similar approach, and a run from deep – taking on a few blue and white shirts along the way – ended up with him going down in the box. Referee Peter Bankes did not award a penalty, though. He booked Neto for simulation.

It was a frustrating moment for the Portuguese, but compatriot Jordao was soon smiling.

The 20-year-old fizzed the ball across the floor from 30 yards. It should have been a routine save for Virginia, with the shot straight at him, but the Everton loanee fumbled it into the net. A classic example that if you don't buy a ticket, you won't win the raffle.

A goal while displaying encouraging tenacity on the back foot – things were going swimmingly for Jordao.

Well, until the 42nd minute. His night was cut short after a nasty collision with Reading's Teddy Howe saw him try to carry on but, ultimately, get stretchered off and replaced by another debutant in Perry.

After a nightmare start to the second period at Palace, conceding pretty much straight after the restart, Wolves came back out sharp and looked to double their advantage.

Ruben Vinagre drifted in from the left flank and let fire from the edge of the box. On his weaker right foot, though, he shanked the ball high and wide.

For the next 10 minutes or so, the game was played at a pedestrian pace. The Royals freshened things up with a couple of changes just shy of the hour mark – introducing John Swift and Ovie Ejaria. They switched to a back four and began to see more of the ball. George Puscas entered the fray for them shortly after too.

Neto, though, was braced for any counter-attacking opportunity, aiming to steal the ball off Reading and burst up the pitch all the time.

That forced Swift to cynically take him down and be cautioned. Neto received treatment for a minute or two but, fortunately, unlike Jordao, was able to continue.

Shabani came on for Gibbs-White for the last quarter of an hour, as things became a bit more anxious for Wolves.

Royals skipper Yakou Meite rose well to meet a cross, and his header was on its way in. Thankfully, Ryan Bennett – playing in the sweeper role in the absence of Coady – was in the right place to head clear.

Cundle, a 17-year-old midfielder, got his first taste of first-team action as he came on towards the end.

But things took a turn for the worse for Wolves. Shabani became the second player in gold and black to be stretchered off after going down awkwardly off the ball and screaming out in agony.

It meant they were down to 10 men, having made all of their permitted substitutions, for nine long minutes of stoppage-time. And Boye nodded in from point-blank range seconds before the final whistle.

Wolves, though, held their nerve on penalties, converting all four of their spot-kicks while Swift and Boye missed theirs for Reading.

Teams

Wolves (3-5-2): Ruddy; Vallejo, Bennett, Kilman; Doherty, Neves (c), Jordao (Perry, 42), Gibbs-White (Shabani, 73), Vinagre; Cutrone, Neto (Cundle, 83)

Subs not used: Patricio (gk), Coady, Sanderson, Moutinho

Goal: Jordao (28)

Reading (3-5-2): Virginia; Miazga, McIntyre (Ejaria, 56), Blackett; Howe (Puscas, 66), Adam (Swift, 56), Rinomhota, Barrett, Richards; Boye, Meite (c)

Subs not used: Walker (gk), Osho, Olise, Baldock

Goal: Boye (90+9)

Attendance: 20,702

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Up next

Wolves are looking to get their first Premier League win of the season against Watford on Saturday (3pm).