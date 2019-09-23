Wolves boss Nuno: Romain Saiss needs to learn

Saiss returned to the Wolves starting line-up after he moved to the bench for the 1-0 Europa League defeat to Braga on Thursday.

But he picked up two yellow cards for fouls on Wilfried Zaha in the second half of the last-gasp draw at Selhurst Park.

But Nuno says that there is no need for Saiss to apologise for the yellow cards, just learn from the game.

Asked how Saiss reacted to the red, Nuno said: “Like a professional player.

“He does not have to apologise. He has to grow.

“If you made a fault you where unbalanced and you could avoid it.

“You could see you could avoid it but in the moment he has to do organisation of the team but he does not have to apologise.

“Nobody has to apologise.

“What we should avoid apologising and not reproduce the same mistakes again.

“It is all about how you react.”

And Nuno said the officials had a better view than him of the first challenge.

Speaking about the red card he said: “The first yellow card I’m very far. There is a referee, there is VAR so there are a lot of eyes better positioned than me to judge that situation.”

Saiss will now miss the Carabao Cup clash with Reading at Molineux on Wednesday.

And Nuno says every player in his squad has to be ready to grab their chance when handed the shirt.

The Wolves chief made four changes from the Braga game at Palace.

Ryan Bennett was once again omitted from the squad with Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Neves and Patrick Cutrone moving to the bench.

Goalscorer Jota, Saiss, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore came into the side.

And Nuno explained that the changes were due to Wolves’ current schedule and depend on what he requires from his side in the game.

Speaking about the four changes he said: “It will be the same. There is always changes depending on what we need from the game.

“The players that we want to manage and realise we have a game-plan.

“It is impossible to do what we did last season, I think we played 10 times with the same XI.

“You have to realise the situation but we have a squad and we trust in our squad.

“Every player has to be ready to grab their chance.”