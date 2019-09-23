Nuno: Wolves showed fighting spirit

Diogo Jota's 90th minute strike cancelled out Leander Dendoncker's 46th minute own goal at Selhurst Park.

Dendoncker had diverted Joel Ward's strike past Rui Patricio with Wolves also finding themselves down to 10-men in the 73rd minute.

Romain Saiss had been booked for a sliding challenge on Wilfried Zaha at the start of the second half and picked up a second booking for pulling the Palace attacker back.

But Wolves fought back through Jota and Nuno was full of praise for the 2,969 travelling fans.

Speaking about the scenes at the final whistle he said: "It is about the balance that we have created between ourselves and the fans.

"A word of appreciation for them because they were brilliant.

"They were singing and supporting us forward, it was amazing.

"We cannot thank them enough."

If Palace had picked up all three points it would have been the first time in Nuno's reign that Wolves had suffered four straight defeats.

The Wolves chief says the emotion at the final whistle was not relief but hailed his players' fighting spirit after they picked up their fourth point of the season.

He said: "Not about that (relief), nothing about that.

"We had the spirit with one man down to keep working and keep fighting.

"It says a lot about the spirit that we have."

Nuno was keen to see an improvement in performance after his side had lost 1-0 to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.

He made four changes with Saiss, Adama Traore, Jota and Joao Moutinho replacing Ryan Bennett, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Neves and Patrick Cutrone as he switched from 3-5-2 to a 3-4-3.

And he felt he saw an improvement in his side's first half performance.

But after Matt Doherty, Jota and Dendoncker all missed chances he says his side need to punish teams in the future as he looks to build on that first half.

He said: "The first half was very good.

"It was very well played and I think this is what we should stick to and build from the way we played in the first half.

"We played very good, created chances, managed and controlled the game and this is what we want from the growing of the team to sustain this performance because one of the reasons is if you play so good in the first half and produce so many things you must must punish.

"That allows you to control the game in a better way.

"We spoke about that at half-time.

"(At the start of the) second half there is the worst thing that can happen.

"A total lack of concentration and focus that you can say is bad luck.

"But it is not about that.

"It is about knowing that we have to solve the problems.

"We knew Crystal Palace would react.

"From there on everything becomes harder but it is not what we wish."