Wolves will be back to their best – Ruben Neves

Wolves are going into the Europa League group K opener on the back of suffering disappointing defeats against Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

But Neves says Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain confident in their ability and are very much united.

“We have a really good squad full of brilliant players and we always have to do our best, even though we’re not having our best moment in the league,” said Neves

“There are Portuguese players, English players, French players, players from a wide variety of nations, and we are one.

“We are a great, united dressing room, and we have demonstrated that for the last two years.

“We are all working for the same objective, and we’re very focused.

“It’s all about bouncing back, and we have to bounce back as fast as we can.

“We are working on that, and I’m sure we’re going to do it.”

Wolves are hoping to beat the Portuguese outfit and take the momentum into Sunday’s Premier League at Crystal Palace, having gone five without a win in the league.

That run has dampened the mood slightly after winning all six Europa qualifying ties.

But Neves insists there is not a bittersweet element to being in Europe given how it has gone in the league.

“No, we see it game-by-game and we know it’s a different competition, but we go through the game as usual,” he said.

“We’ll do our best and try to play our game and get the win because we want to win every game.

“It doesn’t matter about the opposition or the competition, we always want to win.”

Wolves are aiming to keep it tight at the back after conceding eight in the losses to Chelsea and Everton – five against the Blues, three against the Toffees.

That has represented a break from the norm as last season, Wolves kept nine clean sheets.

And Neves has recognised Wolves’ need to sharpen up at the back.

Willy Boly’s return to the fold, after being suspended for the Chelsea game last weekend, could help in that regard.

“It’s something we know we have to improve on because we’re used to being a team that doesn’t concede a lot of goals,” added Neves.

“We have to work and we’re working on that, and I’m sure we’re going to be back to our best.”