Wolves' Conor Coady gunning for glory in Europa clash

The defender is determined to put the below-par display against Chelsea last weekend firmly behind them by kicking off the Europa League Group K campaign in fine fashion.

“The games come thick and fast, and this is a huge game,” said Coady.

“We need to make sure we go into it with all guns firing.

“It’s not been good enough recently – too open, on different wave-lengths.

“We need to rectify it and improve – very, very quickly.”

Coady alluded it to there – the games have been coming thick and fast for Wolves recently.

They will continue to arrive in quick succession as well, with a trip down to Crystal Palace coming on Sunday, and a League Cup tie with Reading taking place at Molineux next Wednesday.

But he insists the busy schedule is not the reason for the off-colour showings in the league as of late.

Advertising

“That’s no excuse at the minute – we’ve had a two-week (international) break,” said Coady.

“We had a break and enjoyed the break, so it’s no excuse.

“We’ve not been good enough. We need to realise that we’re coming up against top, top teams that aren’t just going to roll over.”

Coady says it is not down to Wolves’ back three being chopped and changed either.

“It’s nothing to do with that. We all know our roles and responsibilities, we really do,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter who comes in or who goes out. We all know our roles.”