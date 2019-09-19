Wolves 0 Braga 1: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Ryan Bennett was punished for giving the ball away, with the Portuguese outfit's swift counter-attack ending up with Ricardo Horta slamming home in the 71st minute.

After going five without a win in the Premier League and being below-par at the back, it was hoped Wolves would respond in style.

Wolves 0 Braga 1 - Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis

But this was another passive, unconvincing display, and Horta – best friend of Wolves' Ruben Neves – had the last laugh.