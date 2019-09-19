Nuno praises Wolves' Portuguese stars ahead of Braga test

Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio have starred for Nuno's side en route to the Europa League group stages, and also played a significant role in finishing seventh in the Premier League last season and getting to the FA Cup semi-finals.

And Nuno said: "They bring years of experience, and it all helps. It helps – the accumulated experience of these players, playing a lot of high-level games."

Nuno, though, despite Wolves having those stars and being from the country himself, insists taking on Portuguese side Braga is not special to him.

"I don't think it's anything different. I don't think it's anything special," he said.

"Obviously, it will be a bit different when we go over to Braga and we have the Portuguese players going back to their country.

"But it's not a country. It's a club in the same group as us, an opponent we respect, and want to do well against."

Nuno also confirmed everybody is fit and available for the clash.